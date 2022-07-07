Energy Alert
Suspect in Jonesboro ATM theft sentenced to federal prison

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Little Rock Office, a judge sentenced Judah...
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Little Rock Office, a judge sentenced Judah Frankhagen of Houston, Texas, to two years imprisonment with three years supervised release.(Nacogdoches Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a man suspected of breaking into a Jonesboro ATM to two years in federal prison.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Little Rock Office, a judge sentenced Judah Frankhagen of Houston, Texas, to two years imprisonment with three years supervised release. The judge also ordered him to pay a $100 special penalty assessment and restitution in the amount of $49,394.21.

According to the initial incident report, on the morning of Sept. 2, 2020, Frankhagen and five other men from the Houston area attempted to steal an ATM from a bank in the 600-block of Southwest Drive.

Later that same day, Nacogdoches police stopped the men, who were in two separate vehicles, on a traffic violation.

During a probable cause search of the vehicles, Nacogdoches police stated they found “numerous tools that are commonly used for the purposes of committing burglaries. Additionally, officers obtained information of an attempted ATM burglary in Jonesboro, Arkansas.”

Frankhagen’s trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 30, 2023, but in a July 4 filing, he pleaded guilty.

The other five suspects arrested include Alvin Jackson, Reco Ross, Ronnie O’Bryant, John Joubert, and Dreshan Anthony.

