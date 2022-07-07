Energy Alert
Teenager follows her passion despite diagnosis

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite a diagnosis, a Northeast Arkansas teen follows her passion by bringing her talents to the stage.

Makenzie Mitchell was born with horizontal nystagmus.

This disease affects how her eyes move and how they focus.

The doctors said that she has the eyesight of a 9-month-old infant.

“Most of it is with feeling, like with my acoustic stuff, I use fingerstyle which is where I use my fingers more than my pick on my right hand,” she said.

She travels across Northeast Arkansas, playing at local restaurants and plays in Western Tennessee.

Her father, Jeremy Mitchell, said, “There is something going on pretty much every week for and sometimes twice a week, and every weekend, but it has been with it and it’s been fun.”

Mackenzie is legally blind, so she cannot drive herself to these events, so her family pitches in to help drive her.

Due to her vision, they were unsure if she would ever learn to play. Makenzie said she loves playing music because she does not need to see to play.

She will be moving to Tennessee in August. The last show in Region 8 will be at the Collins Theater in Paragould on Aug. 5; the doors open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

