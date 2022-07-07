Energy Alert
Teenager supplies police departments with care packages for children

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas teenager is compelled to help a group of children at the heart of violent calls.

15-year-old Elayna Russell began “Caring with Cuddles”, a program designed to help children who police may come in contact with while responding to calls.

“Care packages” equipped with a stuffed animal, among other items, are placed in police cars in Ash Flat, Hardy, Highland, Mammoth Spring, and other cities.

Once she came up with the idea, Russell said it received an instant green light.

“I automatically fell in love with this cause, and I started collecting them [stuffed animals] to help out,” she said.

Russell explained the idea came to her after she saw a need in her community.

“We saw police officers that were going on domestic calls and children who really needed a way to connect to these officers and for good to be done,” she said.

Russell added the program would not be possible without the support of local businesses and community members.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

