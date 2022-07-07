Tractor supply cause farmers to worry

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - If farmers have any problems with their tractors they could be left without one for weeks or even months.

Farmers are seeing a lot of issues with the cost of nearly everything increasing.

Mark Giffin, the location manager at Heritage Tractor in Rogersville, said tractors don’t stay at his store long.

“We see things sit on a lot, 10 days, five days, zero days,” said Giffin.

Giffin compares the tractor market to the current car market, where everything is getting sold quickly.

“It’s literally sold before it ever gets to the location,” said Giffin.

It’s up to the manufacturer on new tractors the stores get sent. Giffin said some tractors take months to come in and other dealers he saw have a years wait.

“That’s a real issue,” said Giffin. “We’ve never had this issue before, it’s caused us to really have to approach things differently.”

Giffin said the new approach is trying to get people into used tractors.

“Demand for good used equipment has never been higher,” said Giffin.

Along with price increases, Giffin said parts are also hard to come by.

“We’ve seen a lot of slowdown there,” said Giffin. “Maybe it takes a month, maybe it takes two months to get a certain part.”

Giffin tries to do anything he can to help farmers across Southwest Missouri, because he said, they feed the world.

“That’s how you produce food, cattle farmers, they live and die by tractors,” said Giffin. “Just to keep them running, that’s our whole goal. I mean, it’s to keep the guys running. If they stay in business, we stay in business.”

