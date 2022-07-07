Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tractor supply cause farmers to worry

Farmer see shortages of tractors.
Farmer see shortages of tractors.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - If farmers have any problems with their tractors they could be left without one for weeks or even months.

Farmers are seeing a lot of issues with the cost of nearly everything increasing.

Mark Giffin, the location manager at Heritage Tractor in Rogersville, said tractors don’t stay at his store long.

“We see things sit on a lot, 10 days, five days, zero days,” said Giffin.

Giffin compares the tractor market to the current car market, where everything is getting sold quickly.

“It’s literally sold before it ever gets to the location,” said Giffin.

It’s up to the manufacturer on new tractors the stores get sent. Giffin said some tractors take months to come in and other dealers he saw have a years wait.

“That’s a real issue,” said Giffin. “We’ve never had this issue before, it’s caused us to really have to approach things differently.”

Giffin said the new approach is trying to get people into used tractors.

“Demand for good used equipment has never been higher,” said Giffin.

Along with price increases, Giffin said parts are also hard to come by.

“We’ve seen a lot of slowdown there,” said Giffin. “Maybe it takes a month, maybe it takes two months to get a certain part.”

Giffin tries to do anything he can to help farmers across Southwest Missouri, because he said, they feed the world.

“That’s how you produce food, cattle farmers, they live and die by tractors,” said Giffin. “Just to keep them running, that’s our whole goal. I mean, it’s to keep the guys running. If they stay in business, we stay in business.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, names identified
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas

Latest News

“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos...
Doctors say IVF is protected under Arkansas’ abortion trigger law
Back in March, Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a...
Arkansas man gets probation, $510 in fines for actions in Jan 6. Capitol riot
On Thursday, July 7, during a joint press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear he...
State leaders “confident” in future of Henderson State
Baseball and Golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Baseball adds 3 new commits, Tom Vaillant & Julien Sale 1-2 on Alps Tour
On Thursday, July 7, Chad Anthony Pfeffer was charged with reckless driving and fleeing in a...
Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase over expired tags