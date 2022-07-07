Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Fatal crash shuts down U.S. Highway 412 Bypass

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash in Greene County has shut down the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 9:14 a.m. Thursday, July 7, near Highway 358 (Finch Road), about 2 miles west of U.S. Highway 49.

ArDOT said at least one tractor-trailer was involved in the crash that claimed at least one life.

Currently, all lanes of traffic are shut down as police and emergency services work to clear the scene.

No word yet on other injuries.

