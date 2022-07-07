Trailer, lawnmowers stolen from school

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators would like your help after a trailer and two lawnmowers were stolen from a bus yard.

The Blytheville Crime Stoppers said it happened at the Gosnell School District Tuesday, July 5.

A post said two people arrived in a white Ford F-250 dually truck and left with an 18-foot dovetail trailer and two Bad Boy Outlaw, 61-inch, zero-turn mowers.

If you have information, call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP or visit blythevillecrimestoppers.com.

