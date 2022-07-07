Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trailer, lawnmowers stolen from school

(KAIT8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators would like your help after a trailer and two lawnmowers were stolen from a bus yard.

The Blytheville Crime Stoppers said it happened at the Gosnell School District Tuesday, July 5.

A post said two people arrived in a white Ford F-250 dually truck and left with an 18-foot dovetail trailer and two Bad Boy Outlaw, 61-inch, zero-turn mowers.

If you have information, call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP or visit blythevillecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans

Latest News

Makenzie warms up playing the guitar before preforming for her family.
Teenager follows her passion despite diagnosis
Food pantries impacted by lack of donations
Parker Park Community Center went prehistoric Wednesday morning while hosting an event for the...
Educational event brings kids back to prehistoric times
Parents are concerned after a teenager fired a gun at a North Arkansas City Park.
Parents concerned after teen fires gun at park