Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Weekend festival raises awareness for natural disasters

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and the $5 armband comes with...
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and the $5 armband comes with popcorn and carnival games.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Phoebe Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit organization is looking to educate the community on how to prepare for natural disasters.

Project Paragould is a non-profit organization dedicated to making the city a cleaner, safer, and more exciting place to live.

On Saturday, July 9, the organization will host the “Earthquake Festival.” It isn’t a typical educational event, as it will have live music, activities for kids, and educational booths.

Event coordinator Nate Archibald said it is important for you and your family to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

“Disaster relief teams from Little Rock will be here to let people know this is available if we have a natural disaster,” he said. “We will have people from Little Rock who will have the shaker tables to show when earthquakes happen, what happens there.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the $5 armband comes with popcorn and carnival games.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
A fatal crash in Greene County has shut down the U.S. Highway 412 Bypass.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas

Latest News

A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (7/7)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (7/7)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (7/6)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (7/6)