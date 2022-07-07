Weekend festival raises awareness for natural disasters

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit organization is looking to educate the community on how to prepare for natural disasters.

Project Paragould is a non-profit organization dedicated to making the city a cleaner, safer, and more exciting place to live.

On Saturday, July 9, the organization will host the “Earthquake Festival.” It isn’t a typical educational event, as it will have live music, activities for kids, and educational booths.

Event coordinator Nate Archibald said it is important for you and your family to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

“Disaster relief teams from Little Rock will be here to let people know this is available if we have a natural disaster,” he said. “We will have people from Little Rock who will have the shaker tables to show when earthquakes happen, what happens there.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the $5 armband comes with popcorn and carnival games.

