Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wynne natives Jaylie & Taycie Matthews among the best in the nation in barrel racing

The Matthews sisters won regional and national accolades in rodeo at East Mississippi Community...
The Matthews sisters won regional and national accolades in rodeo at East Mississippi Community College.(Source: EMCC)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne is synonymous with football. But did you know that The City with a Smile is also known for rodeo?

Wynne natives Jaylie and Taycie Matthews are among the best in barrel racing. The sisters say rodeo runs in the family.

“My grandfather and grandmother, they did it their whole lives,” Jaylie said. “And my mom used to do it, she got out of it. And then she always said that me and my sister were an excuse to get back into it. My sister was in 3rd grade and I was in 5th. And she’s like okay, you’re going to have to decide what you want to do with your life. We decided we wanted to start barrel racing. And then it eventually turned into rodeo. We started small, and worked our way to where we are now.”

“My grandparents, they trained and raised horses I guess all their lives,” Taycie added. “And that’s what I grew up doing. They used to live in Missouri, and I would go there in the summer time. And we’d ride ponies and just grew up riding. They moved to Wynne and we just took it from there I guess.”

The Matthews made an impact at East Mississippi Community College. They captured 20 Ozark Region barrel racing titles over the last 3 seasons. Jaylie was reserve champion in the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo. Taycie pulled off the same feat in the 2022 edition last month.

“It’s been pretty exciting,” Jaylie said. “Me and my sister, we’ve been super blessed to be on the EMCC rodeo team. Cause they’ve helped us so much. And it’s super exciting to be able to go out there and compete.”

“Pretty amazing,” Taycie added. “I was going into the short drill, I was not expecting that. I was just like God has a plan, whatever happens, happens. Just go with it.”

Taycie is currently 17th in the Pro Rodeo World Standings. “My plans are to go to the pro rodeos and just see how I do out here,” she said. “And if I’m doing good, I’ll stay. And if I don’t do good, I’ll probably go home eventually. But as long as the Lord keeps blessing me and taking care of me, going to try my best to stay out here.”

The sisters continue to compete and continue to root for one another. “Well we both want each other to do good,” Jaylie said. “But at the same time, we want to do better than the other one. As long as one of us does good, that’s all that matters.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas
A shooting at a Jonesboro apartment complex sent one man to the hospital and two others running...
Police investigating shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led two Northeast Arkansas counties to issue burn...
Counties issue burn bans
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during...
Riley homers, Anderson shines as Braves beat Cards
Kennedy Chandler
Memphis native Chandler signs record-setting rookie contract
Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies start the summer league with a win over 76ers
Paragould beat McDonald's Fighting Squirrels 8-7 in Game 1 this afternoon.
Legion Ball: Paragould Glen Sain GMC beats McDonald's Fighting Squirrels in Game 1 of DH