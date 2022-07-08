Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
Osceola police arrested 30-year-old Karen Denton on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Wife arrested in man’s murder at Osceola hotel
Imogene Murphy, 35, of Newport is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing.
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say

Latest News

Crews at work on what officials are considering a "necessary" upgrade.
Work continues on Spring River bridge despite delays
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita.
Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown
FURRY FRIDAY: Animal shelter needs help as adoptions decline