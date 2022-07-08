A-State in CFL: Hunter making money moves, Grace makes debut in first month

TORONTO (KAIT) - Money Hunter, Cody Grace and Justin McInnis are representing the scarlet and black in the North. Here’s what the former Red Wolves have done for their CFL teams after the first five weeks of the 2022 season.

DB Monshadrik ‘Money’ Hunter (Ottawa): 3 games played, 3 interceptions, 11 tackles

Hunter started his season off on a hot streak, recording his first interception against Winnipeg. He added a season-high five tackles in the loss. He followed that performance up with a two-pick day against the BC Lions. He’s currently out with an ankle injury.

P Cody Grace (Calgary): 1 game played, 3 punts, 113 net yards, 52 long

Grace missed the first month due to injury, but the 2021 All-Star suited up Thursday night, averaging 43 yards per punt. He boomed a 52-yarder in the 2nd quarter. The Stampeders galloped to a 49-6 win over Edmonton.

WR Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan): 5 games played, 7 receptions, 56 yards

McInnis has a reception in all but one of his games played this season.

