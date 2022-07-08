Energy Alert
Animal neglect issues swarm shelters amid hot temperatures

“Horrible living conditions”. That’s how employees at a Missouri animal shelter described the scene.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - “Horrible living conditions”. That’s how employees at a Missouri animal shelter described the scene.

Over the past seven days, the Kennett Humane Department has found over 20 dogs and puppies, most being cases of animal abandonment and neglect.

Officer Tena Petix said the issue has become more common this summer, and it is not being taken lightly.

“If it is a misdemeanor depending on how severe the crime is you get in Kennett is no less than $50 and up to $500. You can get up to 90 days in jail, you can get community service and probation up to two years,” she said.

She explained most of the dogs were found in locked cages outside in the heat, causing heat distress.

Petix said the conditions were horrible and not survivable.

“We had some brought in today, a mom and her babies,” she said. “We had a call because people saw no one at the house for several days. We went and the first thing we saw was a puppy that was deceased.”

She added with temperatures at and around 100 degrees, animals outside are in danger, especially if they have little to no water.

