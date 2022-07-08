Energy Alert
Animals seeking new families as pens reach limit

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Summer season continues, animal control units are reaching their limits across Northeast Arkansas.

The Randolph County Humane Society is working to find homes for dogs and cats inside the Pocahontas Animal Control Center.

The control center’s pens are full, meaning they are unable to take in more animals.

Randolph County Humane Society President Kristina Townsend said this issue isn’t new.

“It was during the pandemic when it got bad, and we hoped it would get better, but it’s not,” she said.

Townsend explained one reason for the higher numbers are people going back to work and not paying enough attention to their animals

The humane society asks families to open their homes and adopt the animals.

“I mean, we could have all the homes in the world to take in for a foster animal, but we don’t have any adoptors to send them to or a rescue,” Townsend said.

Even if you aren’t interested in adopting a pet, the humane society emphasizes neutering or spaying pets can help lower their numbers.

“Every single one of these unwanted dogs and cats came from somebody’s pet. It is so important,” Townsend said.

If you’re interested in donating to the cause or adopting a pet, visit the Randolph County Humane Society’s Facebook page.

