Arkansas State football lands first QB commit for 2023

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Forsyth (N.C.) quarterback Jaylen Raynor is coming to Arkansas State, the soon-to-be senior announced on Twitter Friday.

The 6-1, 205-pound dual-threat QB had 32 total touchdowns (19 passing, 13 rushing) in his junior season, throwing for 2,304 yards and adding 973 more on the ground.

He earned several honors during the season, including the journalnow.com All-Area First Team and All-Central Piedmont 4A selection. In the classroom, Raynor has a 4.33 GPA.

He received an offer from the Red Wolves back in May, committing to A-State over Wofford, Army, Navy, Air Force, UMass, Miami (OH) and others.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth, NC)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales, FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

