Cardinals’ Goldschmidt voted in as All-Star Game starter at 1B; Arenado falls short in 3B voting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt emerged victorious from the fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game and will serve as the starter at his position for the Midsummer Classic on July 19 in Los Angeles.

The distinction marks Goldschmidt’s seventh All-Star selection of his career and his first with St. Louis. Goldschmidt leads all NL hitters in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage as he makes his case for an MVP Award with his exceptional performance for the Cardinals this season.

Starting at First Base for the National League…



PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT! pic.twitter.com/pb3eAduunr — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 8, 2022

Though Nolan Arenado could still be named for the NL All-Star team alongside Goldy, he won’t be in the lineup as a starter for the game after Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado narrowly edged out Arenado in the fan vote, with 51 percent of the final tally compared to Arenado’s 49 percent.

Interestingly, the Cardinals will have two representatives at the first base position at the festivities at Dodger Stadium later this month. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named Albert Pujols to the All-Star team earlier Friday as a legacy player using an authority that was granted to the league’s commish in the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association. Miguel Cabrera drew the honor on the American League side.

