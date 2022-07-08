Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cardinals’ Goldschmidt voted in as All-Star Game starter at 1B; Arenado falls short in 3B voting

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, June 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt emerged victorious from the fan voting for the 2022 All-Star Game and will serve as the starter at his position for the Midsummer Classic on July 19 in Los Angeles.

The distinction marks Goldschmidt’s seventh All-Star selection of his career and his first with St. Louis. Goldschmidt leads all NL hitters in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage as he makes his case for an MVP Award with his exceptional performance for the Cardinals this season.

Though Nolan Arenado could still be named for the NL All-Star team alongside Goldy, he won’t be in the lineup as a starter for the game after Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado narrowly edged out Arenado in the fan vote, with 51 percent of the final tally compared to Arenado’s 49 percent.

Interestingly, the Cardinals will have two representatives at the first base position at the festivities at Dodger Stadium later this month. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named Albert Pujols to the All-Star team earlier Friday as a legacy player using an authority that was granted to the league’s commish in the most recent collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association. Miguel Cabrera drew the honor on the American League side.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is...
Man accused of breaking into women’s apartments, sexually assaulting them
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Latest News

Blytheville standout reflects after committing to Ole Miss
Rashaud Marshall reflects on Ole Miss commitment, Blytheville preps for another state run
Arkansas State great punting in the CFL
A-State in CFL Update: Cody Grace and Money Hunter
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Arkansas State football lands first QB commit for 2023
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
JHS, Arkansas alum Austin Cook ties lowest round of the season in Barbasol Championship