Diaz Fire Department adds new truck to arsenal

DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) – Firefighters in one Region 8 community have a new tool they hope will make their jobs easier.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Diaz Fire Department posted pictures of a 2002 Ford F-350/Pierce brush truck they bought using a $15,000 grant from the Jackson County Quorum Court and money from the city of Diaz.

Officials said the truck replaces their current 1985 Chevrolet brush truck.

The fire department thanks the Diaz city council, Mayor Perry Stegall, and the Jackson County Quorum Court for their assistance.

