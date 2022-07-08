Energy Alert
Doctors say IVF is protected under Arkansas’ abortion trigger law

“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos M.D. with Arkansas Fertility & Gynecology.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Nearly two weeks after the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, questions over reproductive health and what’s protected under Arkansas law are still lingering.

One of the biggest questions involves if In Vitro Fertilization, or IVF, would be allowed under certain legislation.

“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos M.D. with Arkansas Fertility & Gynecology.

According to content partner KARK, Dr. Moutos has been helping couples start families for nearly 30 years, but he’s “concerned” his profession could be in limbo.

During the IVF2, multiple embryos are created in the hopes one will turn into a pregnancy, but not all of them are successful.

“If those frozen embryos were given the same legal status as an unborn child in utero, then that would be a problem,” Moutos said.

He explained what’s created in a lab isn’t the same as an unborn child, adding it is not considered “terminating” when IVF isn’t successful.

Moutos told KARK that under Arkansas’ law, IVF would be protected because of this, at least for now.

“We are always concerned about future legislation,” he said.

Moutos said his doors will remain open for now, continuing what he considers to be a valued practice.

“It’s an essential part of reproduction,” he said. “Nothing gives us greater joy than to have someone bring their child up to our table when we’re eating and tell me how grateful they are.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

