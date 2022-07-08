FURRY FRIDAY: Animal shelter looks for adoptions amid decline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With temperatures getting hotter, finding a home for a pet is more important than ever.

However, the number of adoptions seems to be on the decline this summer season.

Diana Davis spoke with Hillary Starnes Executive Director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, about the decline and how you can help your local animal shelter.

You can find more information about adopting a pet from the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society by visiting their website.

