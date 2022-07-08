JHS, Arkansas alum Austin Cook ties lowest round of the season in Barbasol Championship

Nicholasville, Ky. (KAIT) - Austin Cook continues his recent hot streak over the weekend in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. After two rounds, the JHS & Arkansas alum sits at 10-under par for the tournament.

Cook fired an eight-under 64 Friday, tied for his lowest round of the season (64 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open in June). His scorecard featured a ton of circles, with one eagle and seven birdies with just one bogey.

One highlight from his second round saw him chip in from 23-feet out on the par-4 13th.

That hole-out would be the first of his four straight birdies from the 13th-16th.

When Cook finished his day parring the 18th, he was tied for 9th in the tournament, sitting five strokes behind the leader.

He’ll tee off at 9:13 AM central time in the third round Saturday afternoon.

