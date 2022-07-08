Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

JHS, Arkansas alum Austin Cook ties lowest round of the season in Barbasol Championship

Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.(Source: ESPN)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nicholasville, Ky. (KAIT) - Austin Cook continues his recent hot streak over the weekend in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. After two rounds, the JHS & Arkansas alum sits at 10-under par for the tournament.

Cook fired an eight-under 64 Friday, tied for his lowest round of the season (64 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open in June). His scorecard featured a ton of circles, with one eagle and seven birdies with just one bogey.

One highlight from his second round saw him chip in from 23-feet out on the par-4 13th.

That hole-out would be the first of his four straight birdies from the 13th-16th.

When Cook finished his day parring the 18th, he was tied for 9th in the tournament, sitting five strokes behind the leader.

He’ll tee off at 9:13 AM central time in the third round Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
Osceola police arrested 30-year-old Karen Denton on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Wife arrested in man’s murder at Osceola hotel
Imogene Murphy, 35, of Newport is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing.
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a winning walkoff home run during the 10th inning of...
Cardinals First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt to start for National League All-Star Team
A-State in CFL: Hunter making money moves, Grace makes debut in first month
Arkansas State football holds the Helmets and Heels event annually. Ladies can shop with local...
10th annual Helmets and Heels scheduled for July 28
Chickasaws win NEA Tournament title
Blytheville All-State center Rashaud Marshall commits to Ole Miss