Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have the chance to hit 100° for the fourth day in a row. All but Cleburne and Stone counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday.

Rain chances do go up today and tonight as a “cold” front moves into the area. Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting.

It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The future of Henderson State University has been in the balance for months with massive budget cuts and layoffs following financial trouble for the school. You’ll hear what Governor Asa Hutchinson says about the future of the college.

High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer.

Many women use their phones and computers to track pregnancies and other sensitive health information. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many now fear that information could one day be used against them.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, names identified
There’s no word on how the man died.
Wife arrested in man’s murder at Osceola hotel
Imogene Murphy, 35, of Newport is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing.
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
File Graphic
Wynne Police investigate shooting of child

Latest News

File Graphic
Wynne Police investigate shooting of child
Officials said the truck replaces their current 1985 Chevrolet brush truck.
Diaz Fire Department adds new truck to arsenal
If you travel along Rogers Chapel Road/County Road 905 daily, expect some delays for the next...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane to be closed in Jonesboro due to road work
“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos...
Doctors say IVF is protected under Arkansas’ abortion trigger law