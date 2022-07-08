July 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have the chance to hit 100° for the fourth day in a row. All but Cleburne and Stone counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday.

Rain chances do go up today and tonight as a “cold” front moves into the area. Rain doesn’t look widespread, but hopefully, more showers and storms than we’ve been getting.

It won’t be cool by any means. Highs only dip to the low to mid-90s, and overnight temperatures closer to 70.

News Headlines

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The future of Henderson State University has been in the balance for months with massive budget cuts and layoffs following financial trouble for the school. You’ll hear what Governor Asa Hutchinson says about the future of the college.

High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer.

Many women use their phones and computers to track pregnancies and other sensitive health information. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, many now fear that information could one day be used against them.

