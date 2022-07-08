Man accused of breaking into women’s apartments, sexually assaulting them

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $250,000 bond after Jonesboro police arrested him for entering women’s homes and sexually assaulting them.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is accused of entering several apartments at The Links in the past month.

Since March, JPD said dispatch had received 12 calls to The Links regarding someone prowling around their windows and removing their screens. In at least five of those calls, the man entered through a window or unlocked door.

On June 6, a woman reported she was asleep in bed when she awoke to find a Black man wearing a yellow hoodie with “Tennessee” on it shining a light in her face with a flip phone.

The victim said the suspect got into bed and began kissing her. When she tried to call 911, JPD said he “canceled the call.”

“The suspect continued to become more inappropriate with the victim, including getting undressed,” the statement said.

After he left, the woman called 911 and said he had entered through her window.

On June 15, officers returned to The Links regarding a similar assault.

The victim said she was asleep when a Black man wearing a yellow “Tennessee” hoodie woke her up.

“The victim spoke with the suspect for approximately 15 minutes, and [he] kept requesting sexual favors from her,” the report said. “The suspect then got undressed and continued to request sexual favors.”

The victim refused.

On July 5, a Black man wearing a blue and white striped shirt followed a woman into her apartment at The Links.

Shortly after he left, another woman reported a man wearing the same clothes ran out of their apartment and behind the building.

“A short time later, dispatch received another call advising that a black male in a blue and white striped shirt had entered their front door, saw their child, and left in an unknown direction,” the report said.

Responding officers found Northern hiding in a bush. When they attempted to approach him, he tried to run away and police chased him.

“A blue and white striped shirt was located in the path of the pursuit,” the report stated. “One of the residents of the apartments he entered later identified him.”

During a police interview, Northern reportedly admitted to having contact with the June 6 victim and “gave details only the suspect would know.”

Detectives found a flip phone during a probation search of his property.

On Friday, July 8, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed to arrest Northern and set his bond at $250,000. The judge also ordered him to wear an ankle monitor should he bond out.

