Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of breaking into women’s apartments, sexually assaulting them

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is...
According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is accused of entering several apartments at The Links in the past month.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $250,000 bond after Jonesboro police arrested him for entering women’s homes and sexually assaulting them.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is accused of entering several apartments at The Links in the past month.

Since March, JPD said dispatch had received 12 calls to The Links regarding someone prowling around their windows and removing their screens. In at least five of those calls, the man entered through a window or unlocked door.

On June 6, a woman reported she was asleep in bed when she awoke to find a Black man wearing a yellow hoodie with “Tennessee” on it shining a light in her face with a flip phone.

The victim said the suspect got into bed and began kissing her. When she tried to call 911, JPD said he “canceled the call.”

“The suspect continued to become more inappropriate with the victim, including getting undressed,” the statement said.

After he left, the woman called 911 and said he had entered through her window.

On June 15, officers returned to The Links regarding a similar assault.

The victim said she was asleep when a Black man wearing a yellow “Tennessee” hoodie woke her up.

“The victim spoke with the suspect for approximately 15 minutes, and [he] kept requesting sexual favors from her,” the report said. “The suspect then got undressed and continued to request sexual favors.”

The victim refused.

On July 5, a Black man wearing a blue and white striped shirt followed a woman into her apartment at The Links.

Shortly after he left, another woman reported a man wearing the same clothes ran out of their apartment and behind the building.

“A short time later, dispatch received another call advising that a black male in a blue and white striped shirt had entered their front door, saw their child, and left in an unknown direction,” the report said.

Responding officers found Northern hiding in a bush. When they attempted to approach him, he tried to run away and police chased him.

“A blue and white striped shirt was located in the path of the pursuit,” the report stated. “One of the residents of the apartments he entered later identified him.”

During a police interview, Northern reportedly admitted to having contact with the June 6 victim and “gave details only the suspect would know.”

Detectives found a flip phone during a probation search of his property.

On Friday, July 8, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed to arrest Northern and set his bond at $250,000. The judge also ordered him to wear an ankle monitor should he bond out.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
Osceola police arrested 30-year-old Karen Denton on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Wife arrested in man’s murder at Osceola hotel
Imogene Murphy, 35, of Newport is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing.
Multi-county chase ends in crash and arrest
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say

Latest News

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
As of July 8, much of Region 8 is under a burn ban.
Counties issue burn bans
Myrtle Lois Ladnier, 64, was last seen outside of the Food Giant in Sikeston on Thursday...
UPDATE: Endangered SILVER Advisory cancelled, missing woman found safe
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Billy Ray Turner sentenced to life in prison, additional 41 years in Lorenzen Wright murder case