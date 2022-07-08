Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase over expired tags

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 49-year-old Pocahontas man is behind bars after he led police officers on a multi-county chase with speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

On Thursday, July 7, Chad Anthony Pfeffer was charged with reckless driving and fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report said on Wednesday, July 6, Pocahontas police tried to stop Pfeffer over expired tags on a motorcycle at a parking lot, but he sped off southbound on Highway 67.

Pfeffer reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and made a U-turn on the highway, causing oncoming traffic to move into the turning lane to avoid getting hit, according to the report.

The chase continued into Walnut Ridge, where Pfeffer drove through grassy areas off the road. He laid the motorcycle down and came to a stop where officers arrested him.

Pfeffer was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for injuries and then sent to the Randolph County Detention Center, officers said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.