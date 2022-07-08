Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase over expired tags

On Thursday, July 7, Chad Anthony Pfeffer was charged with reckless driving and fleeing in a...
On Thursday, July 7, Chad Anthony Pfeffer was charged with reckless driving and fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 49-year-old Pocahontas man is behind bars after he led police officers on a multi-county chase with speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

On Thursday, July 7, Chad Anthony Pfeffer was charged with reckless driving and fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report said on Wednesday, July 6, Pocahontas police tried to stop Pfeffer over expired tags on a motorcycle at a parking lot, but he sped off southbound on Highway 67.

Pfeffer reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and made a U-turn on the highway, causing oncoming traffic to move into the turning lane to avoid getting hit, according to the report.

The chase continued into Walnut Ridge, where Pfeffer drove through grassy areas off the road. He laid the motorcycle down and came to a stop where officers arrested him.

Pfeffer was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for injuries and then sent to the Randolph County Detention Center, officers said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, names identified
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas

Latest News

Baseball and Golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Baseball adds 3 new commits, Tom Vaillant & Julien Sale 1-2 on Alps Tour
File Graphic
Wynne Police investigate shooting of child
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, names identified
The Black River Area Developmental Corporation’s senior centers are open as a cooling place,...
Beating the heat: Senior centers help elderly citizens overcome hot temperatures