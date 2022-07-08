Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State leaders “confident” in future of Henderson State

On Thursday, July 7, during a joint press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear he...
On Thursday, July 7, during a joint press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear he thinks Henderson can still make it, adding he’s “confident” of the university’s future.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) – The future of Henderson State University has been in the balance following massive budget cuts and layoffs over financial issues for the school.

Back in May, the Arkansas State University System approved a plan to keep Henderson State from closing, eliminating 12 programs and 88 faculty positions in the process.

However, state leaders are not giving up yet.

On Thursday, July 7, during a joint press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear he thinks Henderson can still make it, adding he’s “confident” of the university’s future.

Henderson State officials said they want to evolve following their financial woes, according to content partner KARK.

Together with other ASU systems partners, they’re paving a new path for students, focused on individualized plans to meet learners where they’re at.

“We have the opportunity to partner with Henderson State University in re-imagining what education can look like in the future,” said Johnny Key, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Education.

Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose added the re-branding will focus on workforce development while catering to non-traditional students wanting a new kind of learning.

“80% of American college students are not traditional coming out of high school, living in resident halls, completing college in four years,” he explained. “We’ve got the ingredients, we can do it different and if our focus is on our students, the outcomes will be better.”

KARK reported with the added support of the state, Henderson will look toward a successful future that will also be sustainable.

As for those currently enrolled, Ambrose said this “re-imagining” will take time and current students have already been adapting to the change, adding they’ll have more opportunities in the future, not less.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Old Bridger Road and...
3 hospitalized following fiery crash on Highway 49
Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
1 killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 412 Bypass, names identified
Monkeypox
Health department confirms first case of monkeypox in Arkansas

Latest News

“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos...
Doctors say IVF is protected under Arkansas’ abortion trigger law
Back in March, Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a...
Arkansas man gets probation, $510 in fines for actions in Jan 6. Capitol riot
Baseball and Golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Baseball adds 3 new commits, Tom Vaillant & Julien Sale 1-2 on Alps Tour
On Thursday, July 7, Chad Anthony Pfeffer was charged with reckless driving and fleeing in a...
Man arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase over expired tags