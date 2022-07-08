State leaders “confident” in future of Henderson State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) – The future of Henderson State University has been in the balance following massive budget cuts and layoffs over financial issues for the school.

Back in May, the Arkansas State University System approved a plan to keep Henderson State from closing, eliminating 12 programs and 88 faculty positions in the process.

However, state leaders are not giving up yet.

On Thursday, July 7, during a joint press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear he thinks Henderson can still make it, adding he’s “confident” of the university’s future.

Henderson State officials said they want to evolve following their financial woes, according to content partner KARK.

Together with other ASU systems partners, they’re paving a new path for students, focused on individualized plans to meet learners where they’re at.

“We have the opportunity to partner with Henderson State University in re-imagining what education can look like in the future,” said Johnny Key, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Education.

Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose added the re-branding will focus on workforce development while catering to non-traditional students wanting a new kind of learning.

“80% of American college students are not traditional coming out of high school, living in resident halls, completing college in four years,” he explained. “We’ve got the ingredients, we can do it different and if our focus is on our students, the outcomes will be better.”

KARK reported with the added support of the state, Henderson will look toward a successful future that will also be sustainable.

As for those currently enrolled, Ambrose said this “re-imagining” will take time and current students have already been adapting to the change, adding they’ll have more opportunities in the future, not less.

