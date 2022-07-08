TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane to be closed in Jonesboro due to road work

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you travel along Rogers Chapel Road/County Road 905 daily, expect some delays for the next month.

The Craighead County Highway Department will begin work on the road beginning Monday, July 11 from the city limits to County Road 928.

(Source: Craighead County Highway Department)

Crews would be working on asphalting the road shoulder, according to a news release.

Officials said weather permitting, the work should take approximately one month.

One-lane-only signs will be posted to alert the public. Drivers are asked to use caution and allow for more time to adjust to the lane closure.

