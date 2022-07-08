Energy Alert
Wynne Police investigate shooting of child

By Chris Carter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Wynne Police Department is responding to a child who was shot in the city.

According to the Cross County Sheriff, the shooting took place on Fitzhugh Circle Thursday evening. Several officers responded to the call.

The condition of the child is not known nor is how the child was shot.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to Wynne.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.

