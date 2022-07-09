Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law

Energy Alert
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved from Arkansas to North Carolina.(Storyblocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A ripple in the Arkansas entertainment community, as a film production is setting off to another state.

On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved from Arkansas to North Carolina.

According to content partner KARK, the move was due to the state’s abortion trigger law being enacted following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24.

“Prior to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade, the film was scheduled to shoot in Arkansas. Since the Federal Court’s overturn, a decision in which Arkansas’ Attorney General has certified and upheld, Act 180 of 2019 has been triggered to go in effect, banning nearly all abortions in Arkansas, including cases of rape and incest. In response to this, the filmmakers have withdrawn production from the state and will now be shooting in and around Wilmington, North Carolina.”

Statement from the producers of "Eric LaRue"

The film is set to be directed by Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon in his directorial debut.

According to KARK, the production is also set to be the seventh time Shannon had teamed up with Jeff Nichols and Sara Green, who have written and produced several films made in Arkansas.

Nichols is the executive producer and Green producer of “Eric LaRue”. He’s also the co-founder of the Arkansas Cinema Society.

No other announcements of film productions leaving the state have been made at this time.

