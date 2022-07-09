Energy Alert
Firefighters warn high temperatures could ignite flammable materials in your garage

A Battlefield fire captain offers advice on where to properly store gas cans.
Gas can generic (MGN)
Gas can generic (MGN)(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re storing flammable materials such as gasoline, propane or paint thinner in your garage, you should move it to an outdoor shed. The high summer temperatures can cause vapors from these liquids to catch fire or even explode.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, approximately 2400 fires happen every year because gas cans left in the sun ignite and explode.

Captain Chase Smith with the Battlefield Fire Protection District says, “Keep it out of direct sunlight. Keep it in a well ventilated area. And don’t store it in an attached garage if you can. If you have no other options, keep that container on tight, that it is by the manufacturer’s specifications.”

If the garage is your only option, the Battlefield Fire Protection District recommends moving the flammable materials up high, out of the sun and at least 50 feet away from ignition sources.

Captain Smith also says another risk is fueling equipment inside the garage. If some fuel is spilled, the vapors can ignite from something as minor as starting your car.

Finally, never fill your fuel containers above the fill line. The containers are designed to expand with heat and if it’s overfilled, it can explode.

