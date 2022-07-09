Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

MPD officer shot on Hickory Hill

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a domestic-related call on Hickory Hill Square.

Police said when officers attempted to detain the suspect, he shot and hit the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

Mayor Jim Strickland made a comment on Twitter that said, " Today serves as a constant reminder that each time our officers put on the uniform, they’re risking their lives to protect and serve us; they are certainly heroes. We thank the officer for his service and pray for a speedy recovery.”

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is...
Man accused of breaking into women’s apartments, sexually assaulting them
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Latest News

Burn Bans
Counties issue burn bans
Missouri lawmakers, organizations push back against AG Schmitt's legal battle with school...
Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China
An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance
Signatures for recreational pot, casino measures in Arkansas submitted