MPD officer shot on Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a domestic-related call on Hickory Hill Square.

Police said when officers attempted to detain the suspect, he shot and hit the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

Mayor Jim Strickland made a comment on Twitter that said, " Today serves as a constant reminder that each time our officers put on the uniform, they’re risking their lives to protect and serve us; they are certainly heroes. We thank the officer for his service and pray for a speedy recovery.”

We are working to get more information.

