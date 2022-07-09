New donation box for downtown Jonesboro
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance is working to help those who need a hand up.
The organization announced on Thursday, July 8, a “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can” box.
The box, located outside of the DJA’s office on 407 Union Street, has canned goods and basic hygienic products.
Officials said donations can be dropped off in the box, but they advise if you do drop off canned goods, they are able to be opened without a can opener.
The project is in partnership with the DJA and the Foundation of Arts.
