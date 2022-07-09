New donation box for downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance is working to help those who need a hand up.

The organization announced on Thursday, July 8, a “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can” box.

The box, located outside of the DJA’s office on 407 Union Street, has canned goods and basic hygienic products.

(Source: Downtown Jonesboro Alliance/Facebook)

Officials said donations can be dropped off in the box, but they advise if you do drop off canned goods, they are able to be opened without a can opener.

The project is in partnership with the DJA and the Foundation of Arts.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.