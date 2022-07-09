Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking a man who is wanted on a warrant for Stealing - $750 or More.
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Turner weighs 175 lbs and is 5′8″.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.