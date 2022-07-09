Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Signatures for recreational pot, casino measures in Arkansas submitted

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana and scale back casino gambling submitted thousands of signatures Friday in the hopes of getting their proposals on the Arkansas ballot.

Friday was the deadline for groups to turn in the signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot. Proposed constitutional amendments need at least 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters.

The proposal’s ballot title and popular name will also need to be approved by the state Board of Election Commissioners.

More than 192,000 signatures were submitted for the recreational marijuana proposal to allow people age 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis. Arkansas voters in 2016 voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

More than 103,000 signatures were submitted for the other proposed amendment to repeal part of a casino gambling amendment voters approved in 2018. The proposal would remove Pope County as one of the counties where a casino is allowed. Casinos have already been set up in the three other counties spelled out in the 2018 measure.

State officials will check the petitions to determine whether enough valid signatures were submitted or if the groups qualify for an additional 30 days to collect signatures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is...
Man accused of breaking into women’s apartments, sexually assaulting them
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Latest News

Burn Bans
Counties issue burn bans
Missouri lawmakers, organizations push back against AG Schmitt's legal battle with school...
Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China
An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing