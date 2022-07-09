Trainer explains gun safety options for kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gun safety is a topic that continues to make its rounds in conversations.

Recently a bipartisan bill was passed to address gun safety, but most of the time, gun safety starts at home.

After a scary night of an accidental shooting in Wynne Thursday, the topic of gun safety returned.

“If it’s not on you, it needs to be locked up in a secure place,” said Logan Lee, director of training at 141 Shooting Range.

He teaches gun safety to people around the area and country. He said keeping guns locked up and away from kids is only one part of gun safety.

“It’s really important that you teach your children how to handle guns the old adage of don’t touch doesn’t work anymore,” he said. “That’s what my parents did to me and when they left and went a touched.”

The other part is teaching children how to handle a gun safely.

“So when we teach children we want to teach them to grab it by the barrel and then point it down. We don’t want them to grab it as a typical person would. Because they might accidentally pull the trigger,” said Lee.

Lee said these two components are essential because a child may find a gun outside their home, in a park, or at a friend’s house.

“Whether it is in a park or someone’s house, how to handle that, how do they need to tell a parent what’ going on or maybe just how to turn around and walk and leave and go find a parent,” he said.

It is estimated that nearly 22 million children live in homes with guns, and 75 percent of those children know where the guns are stored.

