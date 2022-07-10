Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake

(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Table Rock Lake.

Sergeant Mike McClure says a pontoon boat drove into a crowd near an area known as Breezy Point Sunday afternoon. He says this part of the lake is popular with swimmers; people have been jumping off the rock bluffs into the lake for decades. The location is in the vicinity of State Park Marina.

McClure says one body has been recovered and two people are hurt but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. He says it’s unclear if those hurt or missing were on the boat at the time of the accident.

McClure says the operator of the vessel has been arrested for suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment
The band begins to preform on the stage to kickoff the picnic this morning.
A 90 year tradition continues
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say

Latest News

A 90-year tradition continues
A 90 year tradition continues
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist
One of Jayden's family member holds up a sign in protest of the shooting that occurred back in...
Jayden Prunty’s family celebrates his birthday
Pollard Picnic keeps 90-year tradition going
Pollard Picnic keep a 90-year tradition going
Foot traffic begins to increase as the Earthquake Festival kicked off this morning.
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist