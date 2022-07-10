Energy Alert
A 90 year tradition continues

The band begins to preform on the stage to kickoff the picnic this morning.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POLLARD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pollard Picnic is celebrated every July and brings in people from all over the region.

The picnic is used like a homecoming to those in Pollard and surrounding communities. Many come together and celebrate while giving back to the community.

“They started this in 1932, and of course, they did not make as much as we do now when they first, they only 100 or 200 bucks a year,” said Steven Baker, picnic director.

All the proceeds go to help with the upkeep of the New Hope cemetery. Baker is also the greenskeeper there and said that it would not be possible to upkeep it without this picnic.

“All these good people behind me that are here working are the ones that make this picnic possible,” he said.

Baker stated that there were over 100 volunteers from Pollard and other areas that help make this year’s picnic possible. Baker added that it is about friends and fellowship, with the chance of giving back to the community.

