Arenado, Helsley make MLB All-Star team

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley were named to the 2022 MLB All-Star team Sunday.

It’s Arenado’s 7th All-Star selection. Arenado will serve as the reserve at 3rd base. The game will be played at Dodgers Stadium in Arenado’s hometown of Los Angeles.

7th All-Star Game, first in his hometown, Arenado is LA-bound!



Congratulations, Nolan! pic.twitter.com/5Yvpgb73XH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 10, 2022

Arenado has 92 hits, 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .291 on the season. Including this year’s selection, he has been an All-Star in seven of the last eight seasons.

This is Helsley’s first All-Star selection. He has a .75 ERA in 36 innings pitched in 2022. His major league career started with the Cardinals in 2019, with a career ERA of 3.14.

Arenado and Helsley join 1st baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was elected as a starter, and Albert Pujols, who was added to the roster as a legacy selection, as Cardinals at the All-Star game.

For the first time in his career, Ryan Helsley is an All-Star!



Congratulations, @_RHelsley! pic.twitter.com/ClivIAndDF — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 10, 2022

The All-Star game will be played Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. The Home Run Derby will be the day before at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

