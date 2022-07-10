The Athletic: Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams agrees to rookie deal with Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - Jaylin Williams will make $8.2 million over his first four years in the NBA, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder No. 34 pick Jaylin Williams has agreed to a four-year, $8.2 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2022

The Fort Smith native was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds in his sophomore season, earning All-SEC 1st Team honors. It’s the 4th straight year that a Razorback has been selected in the NBA Draft.

He made his pro debut in the NBA Summer League Wednesday, putting up 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists last night as the Thunder beat Utah, 98-77.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.