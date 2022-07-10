Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

The Athletic: Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams agrees to rookie deal with Thunder

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - Jaylin Williams will make $8.2 million over his first four years in the NBA, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday night.

The Fort Smith native was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds in his sophomore season, earning All-SEC 1st Team honors. It’s the 4th straight year that a Razorback has been selected in the NBA Draft.

He made his pro debut in the NBA Summer League Wednesday, putting up 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists last night as the Thunder beat Utah, 98-77.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, Ja’markis Deshawn Northern is...
Man accused of breaking into women’s apartments, sexually assaulting them
A Thursday morning head-on crash in Greene County left a 55-year-old Paragould woman dead.
ASP identifies victims in fatal Highway 412 Bypass crash
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Latest News

Arkansas State great punting in the CFL
A-State in CFL Update: Cody Grace and Money Hunter
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Arkansas State football lands first QB commit for 2023
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
JHS, Arkansas alum Austin Cook ties lowest round of the season in Barbasol Championship
The A-State alum and 2021 All Star made his 2022 debut in the CFL in week 5
A-State in CFL: Hunter making money moves, Grace makes 2022 debut