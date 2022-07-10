Energy Alert
Lepanto native Malik Monk introduced in Sacramento after signing $19 million contract

Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.((AP Photo/Ashley Landis))
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KAIT) - A Region 8 native will enter his 6th NBA season this year. The Athletic was first to report that Lepanto native Malik Monk will stay out west, but with the Sacramento Kings after signing a two-year, $19 million contract.

Monk, 24, averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game this past season with the Lakers.

He dropped a career-high 41 points in the LA finale on April 11th. Sacramento marks Malik’s third stop in his NBA career.

He’ll reunite with a college teammate, joining fellow Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox.

“I talk to [DeAaron] Fox every day, man, so it really wasn’t a conversation right before I signed,” Monk said. “I got a call from [Sacramento], said they wanted to offer me and I called Fox to see what he thought about it and made a decision... I’m ready to play with my teammate, my brother. I think we got the right amount of vets, the right amount of young guys to come together and do this thing. I’m just happy to be a part of it and happy to contribute to the first part of it.”

