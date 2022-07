PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Weeks after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, people continue to raise their voices in opposition.

Several protests have taken place in this area. Saturday, in Paragould, at the Greene County Court House protestors stood holding signs and protesting the overturn.

According to leaders of the protest around 70 people showed up for the cause.

