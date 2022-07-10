Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone continues to carve up Double-A competition

TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Gavin Stone is on a roll in 2022. The Riverside and UCA alum has only allowed two runs over a four-game stretch from late June to early July for Double-A Tulsa in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

His most recent outing: Six scoreless innings, striking out eight and only allowing three hits.

Gavin Stone might have been a little too pumped for his Arkansas homecoming - he was up 98 mph, but he issued a career high 6 BBs. The last time he even had 3 BBs was over a year ago (6/26/21). That said, he still navigated things effectively:



6.0 IP

3 hits

0 runs

6 BBs

8 Ks⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3nIT8SEjCM — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) July 8, 2022

Since joining the Drillers, Stone has five wins in nine starts, tossing 49 innings with only seven runs allowed. Despite giving up six walks in his last outing on July 7, Stone has a 71-16 strikeout-walk ratio. His 71 punchouts are 11th in the Texas League. Throughout High-A and Double-A, his 1.34 ERA leads all of Minor League Baseball.

Opponents are only hitting .211 with just one home run this season against the righty.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.