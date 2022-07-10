Energy Alert
Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone continues to carve up Double-A competition

Riverside & UCA alum made his AA debut Wednesday night
Riverside & UCA alum made his AA debut Wednesday night
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KAIT) - Gavin Stone is on a roll in 2022. The Riverside and UCA alum has only allowed two runs over a four-game stretch from late June to early July for Double-A Tulsa in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

His most recent outing: Six scoreless innings, striking out eight and only allowing three hits.

Since joining the Drillers, Stone has five wins in nine starts, tossing 49 innings with only seven runs allowed. Despite giving up six walks in his last outing on July 7, Stone has a 71-16 strikeout-walk ratio. His 71 punchouts are 11th in the Texas League. Throughout High-A and Double-A, his 1.34 ERA leads all of Minor League Baseball.

Opponents are only hitting .211 with just one home run this season against the righty.

