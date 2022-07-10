Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi named to All-Star team

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is now a Major League All-Star.

The Royals outfielder will be a part of this year’s team, it was announced on Sunday.

He’s hitting .317 for the Royals and has driven home 34 runs. However, it’s his defense that has truly stood out since his time with the Royals.

He won his first career Gold Glove in 2021.

It will be Benintendi’s first ever appearance in the game.

Since the #Royals traded for Andrew Benintendi, he's won his first career Gold Glove and now made his first career All-Star team. The 2 players KC traded away have a combined negative 0.9 WAR, while Benintendi’s +4.7 WAR is 2nd most on the team since '21. (1.5 behind Salvy)@KCTV5 https://t.co/hQE8UDmicj — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) July 10, 2022

