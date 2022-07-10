Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi named to All-Star team

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi beats the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi beats the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt to score on a single by Carlos Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan and Jared Koller
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is now a Major League All-Star.

The Royals outfielder will be a part of this year’s team, it was announced on Sunday.

He’s hitting .317 for the Royals and has driven home 34 runs. However, it’s his defense that has truly stood out since his time with the Royals.

He won his first career Gold Glove in 2021.

It will be Benintendi’s first ever appearance in the game.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment
The band begins to preform on the stage to kickoff the picnic this morning.
A 90 year tradition continues
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say

Latest News

Foot traffic begins to increase as the Earthquake Festival kicked off this morning.
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist
Roe v. Wade protest continue in Region 8
Paragould Roe v. Wade overturn protest
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
Paragould has a block party with a twist.
Paragould's 'Earthquake' Festival
JHS, Jonesboro alum has his third top 30 finish in his last four events
Austin Cook finishes inside top 30 in Barbasol Championship