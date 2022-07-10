Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment
Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
The organization announced on Thursday, July 8, a “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can” box.
New donation box for downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Health officials are urging people to wear masks again because of a summer surge of COVID-19.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID-19 surge
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
A woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July...
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto