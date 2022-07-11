Energy Alert
A-State announces new chancellor

He will be introduced on campus later this month and his first day at A-State as chancellor will be August 15.(Arkansas State University)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University-Jonesboro announced the new head of leadership Monday afternoon.

In a news release, ASU System President Dr. Charles L. Welch announced Dr. Todd Shields as the next chancellor of the Jonesboro campus.

Shields served as the dean of the Fullbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas since 2014.

He will be introduced on campus later this month and his first day at A-State as chancellor will be August 15.

“I believe that the hiring of Todd Shields will prove to be a truly transformational moment for our university,” Welch said. “He has an extraordinary track record in fostering student success, securing external funds, and managing large, complex academic units. These experiences, combined with his strong reputation and connections statewide, are precisely why the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee recommended his hiring to me. Dr. Shields outlined an exciting vision for our university in areas of community engagement and development, fundraising, academic programming and research. His energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and I cannot wait for our university community to get to know Todd and Karen.”

Dr. Shields’s annual salary will be $450,000.

