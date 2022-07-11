A-State Hall of Honor member Demario Davis preparing for 11th NFL season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Hall of Honor member will enter his 11th NFL Season in 2022. All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis recently signed an extension to stay in New Orleans, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Saints LB Demario Davis recently agreed to an updated contract that includes, per source:

▫️$2M in incentives in 2022-2024 ($6M max)

▫️His 2023 base salary drops from $8.5M to $8.25M, but he adds a $250K workout bonus and $1M of that salary is guaranteed

▫️No cap impact on 2022 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 24, 2022

Davis can earn up to 18 million dollars over the next three seasons. This comes as Davis was named All-Pro for the third straight year.

The Mississippi native led the Saints in tackles with 105, including 13 for a loss with 3 sacks. He was Pro Football Focus’ 9th best linebacker in all of the NFL.

“It’s very early in the process, but it’s good to be out here moving around, kind of getting a look at the whole roster and kind of how we all got to gel together,” Davis said of the new-look Saints. “We got some new pieces. Very good pieces. And so it’s really about us being able to gel together and work together and find that chemistry... Always had high expectations and been able to hit those expectations and so we’re going to take it even higher this year.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.