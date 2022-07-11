Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices down, but analyst warns of ‘wild ride’ ahead

For the fourth week, gasoline prices in Arkansas fell. But one industry analyst warns we could...
For the fourth week, gasoline prices in Arkansas fell. But one industry analyst warns we could be in for a “wild ride” later this summer.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gasoline prices in Arkansas fell for the fourth straight week. But one industry analyst warns we could be in for a “wild ride” later this summer.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly survey of the state’s 1,826 stations, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fell 8.4 cents last week to $4.25.

The current average price is 27.2 cents lower than a month ago but still $1.41 higher than last year.

The national average fell 12.8 cents last week to $4.66 a gallon. Diesel prices dropped 8.5 cents a gallon to $5.65.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, said the national average has declined for 27 days straight. He noted it’s the longest drop in average gas prices since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong,” De Haan said.

He cautioned that “we’re not completely out of the woods yet,” and motorists could see a “sharp reversal.”

“There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur,” De Haan said. “It could be a wild ride.”

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, click here to visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports that 23-year-old Christopher Brennen Young has been...
Substitute teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teen, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Police said a couple was found dead in their home on Saturday night.
2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.
Reba
Reba returns to FedExForum this fall
Jayden Prunty’s family celebrates his birthday
Jayden Prunty’s family celebrates his birthday
The cross remained intact on the Eastside sign out in front of the church.
Church rebuilds after December tornado