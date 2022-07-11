ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is behind bars after setting the home of the Randolph County Sheriff on fire early Monday morning and leading deputies on a violent chase across the county, according to the sheriff.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell tells Region 8 News it began around 1:20 a.m. when the department’s ankle monitoring service told him that a person using an ankle monitor was within a mile of Bell’s home. During the phone call, Sheriff Bell found the individual had made it to the home.

Sheriff Bell and his family were in bed asleep when it happened and he said he heard the explosion on the south end of his house where Bell’s son was sleeping.

Sheriff Bell then found that his house was on fire.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and eventually found Bryan Keith Rogers, 40, near the Lawrence/Randolph County line near Imboden.

“They made contact with him initially and then he fled and the pursuit started,” Sheriff Bell said.

The Biggers man then fired an AR-15 from his vehicle at deputies.

The chase involved two Lawrence County deputies, several Randolph County deputies, and Arkansas Game and Fish.

The chase took deputies on Highway 62 east toward Pocahontas, then to Hoelscher Lane, to Blacks Ferry Road to the Eleven Point River Bridge. When the chase reached the bridge, a Randolph County deputy PIT maneuvered the suspect, spinning Rogers off the road and into a large ditch.

Rogers tried to get out of the ditch and began shooting at deputies again.

Deputies shot back at Rogers for the first time that night.

“Deputies originally didn’t return fire because they were in a heavily populated area,” Sheriff Bell said.

That changed when they reached the bridge in the rural part of the county.

Rogers surrendered shortly after.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department asked Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

“No law enforcement officer, nor Rogers was injured,” Arkansas State Police confirmed. “Rogers is being held at the Lawrence County Jail while state police special agents continue their investigation.”

ASP added that Rogers was free on bond after being arrested recently on numerous felony charges.

Sheriff Kevin Bell said he and Rogers had a “long history”.

