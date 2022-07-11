Energy Alert
Batesville man accused of raping child

According to court documents, on July 5 the victim, who is under the age of 14, reported 65-year-old Russell Christopher Ade had touched her.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $500,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with raping a child.

According to court documents, on July 5 the victim, who is under the age of 14, reported 65-year-old Russell Christopher Ade had touched her on multiple occasions.

In addition to performing various sexual acts on the child, the victim told investigators Ade would “take pictures of her without her clothes on.” According to the affidavit, he also showed the child photos of a nude woman.

Officers went to Ade’s home on July 7 and arrested him.

During a search of his home, police stated they found the nude photo the victim described as well as coconut oil she said was used to perform certain acts.

During an interview with detectives, Ade denied having sexual contact with the child and then said he wanted an attorney.

After reviewing the case file, Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge Ade with one count of rape and ordered he be held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

