Jayden Prunty’s family celebrates his birthday

One of Jayden's family member holds up a sign in protest of the shooting that occurred back in...
One of Jayden's family member holds up a sign in protest of the shooting that occurred back in February.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jayden Prunty was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in early February.

Sunday, Prunty’s family celebrated his birthday and protested his death.

His family stood outside the Jonesboro Police Department protesting the shooting. They held signs with “Justice for Jayden” and “Honk for Justice” written on them.

“I am out here to support my brother on his birthday, and I am doing a march for someone that is out of state, and I feel like this is the least I can do for the locals,” said Kalen Prunty, Jayden’s brother.

Sunday would have been Prunty’s 23rd birthday. His brother believes if the situation played out differently that his brother would be eating birthday cake and celebrating with his family.

“Jayden was not messing with anybody, there was no need for anyone to be protected from him, he was just minding his own business with a bag from the store,” he said.

Prunty’s family said he would have given the shirt off his back to help anyone, and he was a very compassionate and intelligent young man.

