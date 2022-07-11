Church rebuilds after December tornado

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -Eastside Baptist in Trumann has been rebuilding over the past 7 months after the church took a direct hit from an EF3 tornado.

First Baptist in Trumann invited in the small church of 30 and has even been hosting Eastside Baptist’s services.

Pastor James Harold said, “People from the state of Alabama, the state of Louisiana, and we don’t even know these people, I mean they showed up in a big way.”

Harold said the donations mean a lot to the church and it has helped with the building process. The church just installed a new roof and had the power and water turned back on.

Deacon Kenny Gunter, the church’s treasure, said, the estimated repair costs are over $400,000. Insurance is covering some of those costs, but donations and other funds are helping.

Harold said, “Yeah, the rebuilding cost is pretty up there, plus with the expense of materials, but we also have a company that we believe in.”

Harold mentioned Eastside Baptist is fortunate to have secured a great contractor just days after the tornado destroyed the church.

The church had a few members move after the tornado destroyed their homes, but they have still been attending every service via Facebook Live.

Despite the tornado and other adversities, the church has not missed a single service.

Gunter says construction is on schedule and is set to be finished in a few months.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.