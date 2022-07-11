Early morning fire destroys home

ERWIN, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a fire in Erwin Sunday morning.

The fire started around 1 in the morning at a home in Erwin.

Erwin Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene, but there was a lack of water near the area according to the department.

They called in Bradford and Diaz crews to help put out the fire and add more tankers.

Crews stayed on the scene for about 4 hours.

According to the Erwin fire department, the house seemed to be abandoned, but it was a total loss due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.