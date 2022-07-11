Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Florida man attempts to outrun deputies on John Deere lawnmower, sheriff says

Dusty Mobley, 40, was arrested after deputies say he tried to outrun them on a lawnmower.
Dusty Mobley, 40, was arrested after deputies say he tried to outrun them on a lawnmower.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man used a lawnmower in an attempt to outrun deputies who were trying to serve him warrants Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Dusty Mobley was ultimately tased by deputies while trying to make a getaway on a John Deere riding lawnmower.

Mobley was arrested and found to have a gun and a handcuff key on him, as well as a pipe with meth residue, deputies said.

He is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail. He was charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear in court.

In January, deputies say Dusty Mobley dove into a swamp to avoid jail time.
In January, deputies say Dusty Mobley dove into a swamp to avoid jail time.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

This is not the first time Mobley attempted a unique escape. According to the sheriff’s office, Mobley jumped into a swamp to avoid deputies trying to serve him warrants in January. During that incident, deputies said Mobley dove into a swamp after they tried to talk to him about a stolen boat worth $40,000.

Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived, but he dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Investigators said Mobley stole the boat by using heavy machinery to cut a hole in a metal building and access the boat a few days prior.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Monday news release from ASP, the body of 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was...
Sheriff’s office employee found shot to death, ASP investigating
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake
Protestors in Greene County
Protest held in Greene County
On Tuesday, July 5, it was announced production for the movie, “Eric LaRue”, had been moved...
Film production moved from Arkansas over abortion trigger law
Responsible Growth Arkansas claimed it submitted more than 193,000 signatures, KARK said.
Group submits signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana amendment

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
ASP: Man tried to set sheriff’s house on fire using explosive device
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk