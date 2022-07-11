Energy Alert
Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City Feb. 22, 2022. Greitens resigned as Missouri governor amid criminal charges and legislative investigations, is accused of abuse and bullying by his ex-wife and ran a widely condemned ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. And the Republican is still a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By JIM SALTER
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He’s been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun.

Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers.

But there’s a new candidate in the race who’s banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

